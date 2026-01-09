Woman admits to stealing vehicle during traffic stop, police say

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Officers arrested a woman during a traffic stop in Butler Township on Thursday.

Butler Township Police wrote in a social media post that a license plate reader alerted them to a stolen vehicle.

They found the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

“Officers made contact with the driver, who initially lied about who she was,” the department said. “It was later determined that the driver was Melissa McDaniel. McDaniel had an active probation violation warrant from an aggravated drug possession charge, and she admitted to stealing the vehicle from New Hampshire. “

Online jail records indicate that McDaniel was arrested at the 3400 block of York Commons Boulevard. She remains in the Montgomery County Jail

McDaniel has been booked for the arrest warrant, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

