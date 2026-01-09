Local restaurant temporarily closed after deep fryer fire

BROOKVILLE — A local restaurant is temporarily closed after the deep fryer caught on fire.

Brookville Grille, at 428 N Wolf Creek Street, posted about the temporary closure on social media Thursday evening.

Restaurant management said no one was injured in the fire.

The business will be closed until the proper companies can make repairs.

“We are so sorry to the customers that were there at this time, but our staff did a great job getting everything taken care of!” the post read.

