People gather in Dayton after deadly ICE shooting in Minneapolis

DAYTON — People gathered in Dayton to protest the deadly shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down the event as people say they have had enough LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Over 100 people gathered peacefully in Downtown Dayton. They carried signs and chanted about wanting ICE out of cities across the country.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Party of Socialism and Liberation of Dayton organized the protest.

It came after ICE agents shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Two others were injured in a shooting involving ICE agents in Portland on Thursday.

Zahn Mundhenk told our news crew that they were “furious about the murder of an unarmed American citizen.”

Maxx Bowman said Dayton was the best for the protest because it was a symbol of peace.

“Just standing in solidarity. It’s solidarity for that sort of this violence that’s happening towards everybody in the States,” said Bowman.

State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Butler Twp.) told News Center 7 that he has no issue with the peaceful protest but believes the deadly shooting could have been avoided.

“When a law enforcement officer tells you to do something, you do it, and if you have agreements, you go to court, and your agreements out with the judicial system,” said Plummer.

Organizers told our crews that there will be more peaceful protests to come throughout the region.

