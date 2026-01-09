‘We’re all furious;’ Community gathers to protest ICE after deadly shooting in Minneapolis

DAYTON — More than 100 people gathered for a peaceful protest in downtown Dayton Thursday evening.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, it comes after ICE agents shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Two others were injured in a shooting involving ICE agents in Portland on Thursday.

For about 90 minutes, community members carried signs and chanted about wanting ICE out of cities across the country.

The Party of Socialism and Liberation of Dayton organized the protest.

Zahn Mundhenk attended the protest and wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“The fact that this protest came together so quickly is an indication of how many people are furious at what’s been happening,” she said.

Mundhenk said she had to be here after the shooting in Minnesota.

“We’re all furious about the murder of an unarmed American citizen,” she said.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to one of the organizers, Maxx Bowman. He is a part of the coordinating committee for the Party of Socialism and Liberation.

“Just standing in solidarity. It’s solidarity for that sort of this violence that’s happening towards everybody in the States,” Bowman said.

Bowman added that Dayton was the best city for the protest.

“It’s a symbol, as a city of peace,” Bowman said.

Ohio State Representative Phil Plummer told News Center 7 that he has no problem with this peaceful protest, but he believes the shooting could’ve been avoided.

“When a law enforcement officer tells you to do something, you do it, and if you have agreements, you go to court, and your agreements out with the judicial system,” he said.

Plummer also agreed with President Trump, saying ICE agents were just following orders.

“If you want to be an American citizen, come in legally, like many people have done, and you’ll be embraced,” Plummer said.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said while at the protest, he didn’t see any counter-protestors.

Organizers told our crews that there will be more peaceful protests to come throughout the region.

