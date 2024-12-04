Coroner IDs man who died after crashing into Miamisburg garage

MIAMISBURG — The man who died in a crash in Miamisburg Tuesday night has been identified.

Christopher Gerlach, 63, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire were called to the 400 block of South Linden Avenue for reports of an injury crash around 7:20 p.m.

An initial investigation found that Gerlach was traveling north in the 400 block of South Linden when he was unable to negotiate a curve, drove onto the property, and hit a detached garage, according to Miamisburg police.

Gerlach was transported to Kettering Health Miamisburg where he later died.

The crash is under investigation is under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department.

