Coroner IDs man who died after crashing into Miamisburg garage

MIAMISBURG — The man who died in a crash in Miamisburg Tuesday night has been identified.
Christopher Gerlach, 63, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Miamisburg police and Miami Valley Fire were called to the 400 block of South Linden Avenue for reports of an injury crash around 7:20 p.m.
An initial investigation found that Gerlach was traveling north in the 400 block of South Linden when he was unable to negotiate a curve, drove onto the property, and hit a detached garage, according to Miamisburg police.
Gerlach was transported to Kettering Health Miamisburg where he later died.
The crash is under investigation is under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department.
