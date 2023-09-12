Coroner IDs man killed in Washington Township crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a Washington Township crash Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Helton, 34, was identified by the coroner’s office as the man who died as a result of the crash.

An initial investigation found that Helton’s van failed to maintain control while traveling east of W. Spring Valley Pike, leaving the roadway and hitting a mailbox.

Helton then reentered the roadway traveling east in the westbound lane and collided with a Hyundai, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South for non-life-threatening injuries.

