Officer hospitalized after suffering medical emergency during training; community shows support

XENIA — A Xenia officer is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during training.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s John Bedell has been talking to Xenia police about the officer. He will have the latest update on his condition LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Injuries reported after crash involving construction worker on I-70
- Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in go-cart crash
- Check your tickets: $500K-winning scratch-off sold at local gas station
Last week Officer Nate Pointer traveled just outside of the Miami Valley to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) which is under the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
He suffered a medical emergency during one of the training sessions and remains in the hospital.
The community has showed up for Pointer and his family.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]