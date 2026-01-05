Coroner IDs man found dead in alley after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — The man found dead after a reported shooting in Dayton last week has been identified.

Kenneth Bland, 44, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were dispatched to an alley behind Illinois Avenue, just off Wyoming Street, on reports of a shooting shortly before 6 a.m.

“I was getting ready for work, and some gunshots came out,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

The caller also told police he spotted a gun near the victim.

When officers got to the scene, they found Bland. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

