Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.
Around 5:55 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 30 block of Illinois Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
