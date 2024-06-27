Coroner IDs dead body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the body that was found in Dayton Sunday.

The coroner’s office identified the body Thursday as 39-year-old Amber Hissett.

Dayton police were called to respond to reports of a deceased person in the area of Wheatley Avenue and Victor Avenue, News Center 7 previously reported.

Dayton Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anything can call (937) 333-1232 to speak to a detective or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

