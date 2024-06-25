Dead body found in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in Dayton Sunday.

Dayton police were called to respond to reports of a deceased person in the area of Wheatley Avenue and Victor Avenue.

The coroner’s office responded and took the body, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Dayton Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anything they can call (937) 333-1232 to speak to a detective or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

