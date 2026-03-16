Coroner IDs 37-year-old man found dead inside Dayton home

DAYTON — A man who was found dead inside a home in Dayton last week has been identified.

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William Talbott, 37, was identified on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to a home on E. Siebenthaler Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

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In a 911 call, a woman told a dispatcher that she went to the home to check on a friend.

She told the dispatcher that the door was “wide open” and that he was on the floor.

“He’s gone. I’m pretty sure he’s gone,” she told the dispatcher after they asked her if she would try CPR on him.

The caller added that he had scratches all over him.

News Center 7 was on the scene on Friday evening and saw multiple police cruisers and an investigator taking photos outside of the house before making their way inside.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on the investigation. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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