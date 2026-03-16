39 arrested, 65 vehicles towed after reports of street takeovers

CINCINNATI — More than 30 people were arrested early Sunday morning before a planned street takeover in a Cincinnati neighborhood.

Cincinnati Police Officers received information that a large group of drivers was heading Interstate 75 toward Cincinnati for a street takeover, according to our news partner, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were able to encounter the group of drivers near Paddock Road and I-75, where officers saw the drivers engaging in disorderly driving.

Officers were able to stop one driver, locate a firearm, and arrest that driver. The other drivers fled the scene.

The group moved to the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, where they attempted another street takeover.

Officers were proactive in the area and stopped the takeover, leading to drivers fleeing the scene again.

Later Sunday morning, the drivers met at Woodward High School’s parking lot in Bond Hill.

Officers, alongside the Civil Disturbance Response Team, were able to contain the drivers.

In total, 39 individuals were arrested and 65 vehicles were towed for investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group