Coroner identifies 2 killed after officers exchange gunfire with suspect in Butler Co.

MIDDLETOWN — The two people who died as a result of shootings in Butler County on Sunday have been identified.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Ronald Hazen Kerr, 60, and Conseulo D. Kerr, 53.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Middletown Police responded to the 3000 block of Mohawk Street at 4:42 p.m. on reports that a husband shot his wife inside a home.

Upon arrival, officers identified themselves as Middletown police and started negotiating with the man.

While negotiating with Ronald, he allegedly shot at officers.

The officers then returned fire and hit Ronald.

“Upon entering the residence, officers discovered both the male and female subjects deceased inside,” the department said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Ohio BCI at 855-224-6446 or 740-845-2000.

