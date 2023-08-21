Cooling centers open in Dayton with hot temps expected this week

DAYTON — Multiple cooling centers are open in Dayton to help those in need of relief during the high heat conditions the region will be experiencing this week.

The city has three recreation centers that will be open and used as cooling centers:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center- 2021 West Third Street

2021 West Third Street Lohrey Recreation Center- 2366 Glenarm Avenue

2366 Glenarm Avenue Northwest Recreation Center-1600 Princeton Drive

The three facilities are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Multiple splash pads are also located across the city which are free and open from noon to 8 p.m.:

Fairview Park- 2262 Elsmore Avenue

2262 Elsmore Avenue Five Oaks Spray Park- 329 Five Oaks Avenue

329 Five Oaks Avenue Mallory Park- 3037 Germantown Street

3037 Germantown Street McIntosh Park- 882 West Riverview Avenue

882 West Riverview Avenue Stuart Patterson Spray Park- 238 Baltimore Street

238 Baltimore Street Walnut Hills Spray Park- 2340 Block of Wayne Avenue

2340 Block of Wayne Avenue Washington Park- 3620 East Second Street

“Residents are also encouraged to check on their neighbors for any assistance they may need, and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of pets,” a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department said in a media release.

