Livestock owners keep safety in mind amid heatwave at Great Darke County Fair

GREENVILLE — Steamy temperatures aren’t stopping the fun at the Great Darke County Fair, but it is something fair officials are keeping a close eye on.

The fair runs until Aug. 26, and with temperatures expected in the 90s this week fair goers are doing everything they can to keep themselves and their animals cool.

Animals like pigs, who don’t sweat and may need some help on brutally hot days.

Wesley Baker, although only a freshman in high school, has been a part of the 4-H and hog breeding for 10 years.

He shared how he keeps his hogs cool.

“Watering about every half hour to 20 minutes and taking it light on their feet because that can make it a lot harder on them,” Baker said.

There are steps you can take to keep your animals safe during extreme heat including:

Utilizing water sprinklers to keep animals cool

Feeding later in the day

Avoiding confinement when possible

Limiting handling and transportation

It’s also important to keep an eye on heat stroke symptoms such as panting and weakness.

