Cool August Temps Leading To Increased Waterspout Risks For Lake Erie

DAYTON — Today was the start of a much cooler weather pattern across much of the eastern half of the United States as a cold front is helping to usher in Canadian air. This air mass will bring some of the coolest air since June.

Trend

Despite the cooler air mass taking over, warmer lake waters observed over Lake Erie will be one ingredient for waterspout risks to be heightened over Lake Erie on Monday. Current water temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s as we end the weekend.

Lakes

You may have heard us talk about lake effect snow before. However, we have a very intriguing setup for lake enhanced development of rain showers and storms on Monday. In order for lake enhanced precipitation to form, you have to have two air masses coming together. Warmer lake waters combined with cooler air flowing over the Great lakes will help for cloud cover and precipitation to develop.

LE Rain

As these lake enhanced showers develop, there will be a bit of “spin” given the nature of these showers and air masses coming together. This will give a good chance for some showers to contain waterspouts as they move east across Lake Erie. These can be hazardous to boaters and rarely can come onshore. If a waterspout moved onshore and inland enough it can be classified as a tornado, but this is infrequent.

waterspout

Lake Erie owns a global record for the most waterspouts ever observed! Simply, a waterspout is rotating column of air and mist from the water. The recipe will be prime to add to that global record on Monday. Futurecast shows the development of lake enhanced showers. Unfortunately, no big rains are expected here in the Miami Valley!

future

