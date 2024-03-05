Contaminated Superfund site in Miami County to be cleaned by EPA

TROY — One of the most toxic sites in the country is in Miami County and now the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be starting to clean up there.

In Troy, a Superfund site is located over a 20-square block area that sits southeast of Water and Walnut Streets on the banks of the Great Miami River. The U.S. EPA said it’s mostly common industrial chemicals that have contaminated groundwater, soil, and indoor air in some homes and businesses.

The site is near Holden Lingrell’s business, Complete Detail Cleaning and Restoration. He’s owned the building since 2016.

“(I) did not realize that there was a Superfund site when I bought this property,” Lingrell said.

Still, Lingrell said he’s done his research on the site since moving in and is now happy to hear cleanup is starting.

“It’s awesome to hear that there’s going to be some remediation done on, trying to prevent hazardous materials from being in the soil,” he said.

