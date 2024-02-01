I-TEAM: ‘Some of the most contaminated;’ What you need to know about Miami Valley Superfund sites

DAYTON — They’re some of the most toxic sites in the country and they’re right here in the Miami Valley.

In November, News Center 7 reported the U.S. EPA announced that remediation work at the Valleycrest landfill site between Valley Street and State Route 201 had been completed and that the site had been removed from the federal agency’s Superfund list.

Now that the Valleycrest site has come off the Superfund list, the I-Team looked into the Superfund sites that remain in the Miami Valley. Here’s what we found:

The News Center 7 I-Team investigated county by county to find the most contaminated sites in our area and talked to neighbors about the potential danger next door.

Shirley Street says she loves her neighborhood in Riverside. She’s lived there a long time. “My youngest is 52,” Street said. “And he started kindergarten here. So probably about 40-some years.”

But there’s one thing she tells the I-Team she’s not so fond of here: living near a U.S. EPA Superfund site. “Yeah, it’s a concern,” Street told the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John Bedell.

Join News Center 7′s John Bedell as he digs into what you need to know about these contaminated sites tonight in a special News Center 7 I-Team Investigation beginning at 5 pm.

©2024 Cox Media Group