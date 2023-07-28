Consumers in several states say Greene Co. woodworking company took their money

GREENE COUNTY — Consumers from all over the country say a local woodworking company took their money and ran.

Altogether, they’re out more than $20,000

As the I-Team previously reported, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says these people are not alone.

The Ohio AG’s office filed the lawsuit at the Greene County courthouse in Xenia, but their consumer protection division says so far all five victims live out of state.

Heather and Warren Fenner wanted custom woodwork for their new home in Woodstock, Vermont.

Rene Slayden wanted something built for her mudroom in Bethalo, Illinois.

Michael Hayes said he ordered three custom woodworking pieces for the housing he provides for traveling nurses in New Haven, Connecticut.

Hayes got one of the units he ordered, and Slayden and the Fenner’s never got any of the stuff they paid for.

All of them paid up-front when they placed orders online with Speck Custom Woodwork, LLC.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office just filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner, Trevor Speck, and is trying to get people their money back.

In all, Yost says five consumers reported losing nearly $34,000 after Speck did not deliver the cabinets people paid for.

The lawsuit says Speck mostly sold his product online on sites like Etsy and Shopify and refused to give his customers refunds.

Yost told the I-Team his lawsuit also seeks tens of thousands of dollars in civil fines.

The I-Team worked all day Friday to get Speck’s side of the story.

News Center 7 checked out the address in Beavercreek the Ohio AG’s Office lists for Speck Custom Woodwork, LLC in its lawsuit, and it appeared to be vacant.

News Center 7 also went to Speck’s home in Dayton and knocked on the door, but no one answered. He also did not respond to phone calls or emails.

The consumers told News Center 7 that Speck eventually stopped returning their calls and texts. Now they hope to get their money back through the Ohio AG lawsuit and help others by sharing their stories.

Yost said he believes there may be “dozens” of other consumers who were impacted by Speck’s business.

Anyone who may have been affected by Speck’s business practices can contact Yost’s office by filing a complaint or by calling 800-282-0515.

