Ohio AG sues local woodworking company accused of charging customers without delivering products

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Miami Valley woodworking company and its owner.

The lawsuit, filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Speck Custom Woodwork LLC and its sole owner, Trevor Speck, failed to deliver cabinets after making consumers pay in full upfront.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says it received complaints from five consumers who reported $33,786.76 in losses after Speck failed to deliver the cabinets that they ordered.

Yost’s complaint also alleges Speck refused to refund consumer deposits or payments.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Yost’s lawsuit asks that the consumers be reimbursed and that civil penalties of $25,000 be imposed for each violation of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

The company primarily sold furnishings online on sites like Etsy and Shopify.

The Attorney General’s Office says it believes there may be dozens of other consumers whose orders were paid for but not filled.

“Attention to detail makes a good woodworker,” Yost said. “But attention to customers makes a good business owner. By any measure, what this guy offered didn’t square with what he provided.”

Anyone who may have been affected by Speck’s business practices can contact Yost’s office by filing a complaint or by calling 800-282-0515.

