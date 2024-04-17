‘Consumers beware;’ More than $500K worth of fake jewelry, items seized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than half a million dollars worth of fake jewelry and other counterfeit items in Ohio.

The CBP Chicago Field Office said 192 pieces of counterfeits were seized with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $565,000.

They released pictures on social media of the items seized by the Cincinnati CBP.

“Nightly Cincinnati CBP seize packages like this containing counterfeit items baring the protected trademarks & copyrights like Mickey Mouse, Chanel, LV, Dior, Gucci, & more,” they said. “Consumers beware!”

The U.S. CBP Chicago Field officer is responsible for CBP operations throughout much of the Midwest, including Cincinnati.

