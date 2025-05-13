Construction setback pushes opening date for new Columbus Zoo exhibit

POWELL — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is pushing back the opening of its new North American Trek exhibit.

Zoo officials cited recent construction issues as one of the factors in the decision, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The exhibit was supposed to open on May 23. A new opening date has not been announced at this time.

In a statement obtained by WBNS, zoo officials said crews accidentally cracked a viewing window in the black bear habitat during the final stages of construction.

Additionally, the persistent rain over the past few months contributed to the decision.

When it opens, the exhibit will allow visitors to see new habitats and animals native to North America. WBNS reported that it includes Mexican wolves, bald eagles, black bears, and North American river otters.

