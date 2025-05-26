Construction on I-75 in southern Montgomery County could be done soon; Here’s what we know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The construction zone on Interstate 75 in southern Montgomery County will be gone soon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, there are two active construction zones on the interstate in Montgomery County, one on the northern end and another on the southern end.

News Center 7’s John Bedell asked drivers what they think about all of the construction on the highway.

“Too much, too much. I’m glad it’s coming toward an end,” Terry Landers said.

But Landers has noticed some changes in the construction zone that stretches from Dayton and Moraine down into West Carrollton.

“Going up there, down to one and two lanes. It’s a lot better, they’re blacktopping up there,” Landers said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell said he’s also noticed some changes over the past few weeks, including lane restrictions at night so crews can repave long stretches of the construction zone.

Storm Tracker 7 captured video on I-75 South showing sections of fresh, new pavement and lanes where crews will need to finish that work.

News Center 7’s John Bedell checked with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) last week, and they said they are in the final paving stage of the major work.

They added that their crews will have some other things to take care of, but they will have less of an impact on drivers.

“Knock on wood and knock my head too that they’re getting all that done, coming to the end,” Landers said.

ODOT said they are hoping the construction in the southern work zone will be complete this summer.

The construction on the interstate in the northern end of the county, near Needmore Road, is slated to wrap up in Summer 2027.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

