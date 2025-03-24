‘Congratulations, Jordan!’ Butler High School track star wins national championship

VANDALIA — A local high school track star took home a championship at the Adidas Indoor Nationals.

Butler High School’s Jordan Gross finished in first place in the 60-meter dash championship last weekend in Virginia Beach, VA, according to a social media post.

Butler Track & Field/XC posted a video of Jordan Gross’ championship on its Facebook page.

“Jordan is the second national champion in Butler history, and first on the track,” Butler Track & Field/XC said on social media.

Gross also finished in third place in the 200-meter dash.

Vandalia-Butler City Schools also congratulated him on social media.

“Congratulations, Jordan!!!” they said.

Butler High School star wins national championship Photo from Butler Track & Field/XC (via Facebook) (Butler Track & Field/XC (via Facebook))

