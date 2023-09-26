Concerns raised as city council approves plan to bring gas station to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — City council members voiced concerns but approved a plan for another big-name gas station in Huber Heights.

The Huber Height City Council approved a plan to bring a Wawa gas station Monday night.

This would make it 19 different gas stations in the city limits.

The city council approved the plan 5-3 to turn a field at Chambersburg Road and Old Troy Pike into a Wawa gas station.

City council members voiced several concerns including traffic on Old Troy Pike and that’s been a concern all year, according to News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.

The other concern is the number of gas stations in the city.

One council member said they investigated how many gas stations a city the size of Huber Heights should have and said they are well past that.

Along with that concern, another council member said the city has no plans on what to do after one of these gas stations closes.

“I’m concerned about the brownfields that city is going to have, and we have no plan about it whatsoever,” said Anita Kitchen, Huber Heights City Council. “We did a motion on the plan for city police. And where’s the plan for this?”

“They’re popping up too fast, too quick, and all over the place,” said Glenn Otto, Huber Heights City Council. “We haven’t addressed the fact that we’ve got a ton and I’m not even sure some of them are hardly open.”

Despite those concerns, Otto ended up voting for the plan.

Hershovitz reports there is no solid construction timeline, but Wawa says it was planning to get started shortly after they got final approval, according to planning documents.

