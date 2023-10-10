‘Completely unfair;’ Local youth football players in danger of not playing days before playoff

RIVERSIDE — A controversy is developing in a local youth football organization after parents and coaches say leaders are declaring one through sixth-grade players ineligible for the playoffs.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked with coaches and parents associated with the Gem City Youth Conference about the policy that has parents fuming and kids on the sideline.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Rodney Lambert, the head coach of a fifth-grade youth football team in the Mad River Indians organization.

They are part of an eight-team alliance with teams from places like Centerville, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, and Lebanon.

Six days before playoffs all teams were told players who received waivers to be eligible are having those waivers rescinded.

“You’re talking about kids that have been out there since August, since June, since July, kids that have put in hours, I can’t even imagine,” Lambert said.

Lambert’s 5th-grade team has three players who were outside the Mad River Local Schools’ borders by a minute or two.

He said the parents and team applied for waivers and were granted in August and early September, along with assurances that the team members would be eligible for all of the 2023 season, including playoffs. That changed just days before the playoffs.

News Center 7 reached out to GCYC leaders Tuesday, sending emails to league commissioners and board of directors members— eight in all, one from each city’s organization. We did not receive a timely reply.

Michael Hartley’s son will be able to play but his heart is hurting for the kids on his son’s team being barred from the playoffs.

“It’s completely unfair to the kids,” Hartley said.

The decision makes no sense to him.

“It’s something to do, it keeps them out of tech, which is tough to do these days, it keeps them out there, it keeps them active,” he said.

At least one coach hopes this won’t be an example of adults ruining sports for kids.

“We deserve answers, our children deserve answers,” Lambert said.

Lambert said three kids won’t be able to head out onto the field for the playoffs unless somehow the decision is reversed.

