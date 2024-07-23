Competency evaluation ordered for member of dangerous motorcycle gang

DAYTON — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a member of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club (TRMC), the dangerous motorcycle gang that had 14 members arrested on federal charges last month.

Last week, attorneys for Brandon Fisher, 26, of Piqua, filed a motion for a competency evaluation and medical care, according to federal court documents.

Brandon Fisher Brandon Fisher, AKA Road Runner, 26 of Piqua. Photo Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail records

Fisher’s defense team said he was shot in the head twice in April and has since dealt with “daily seizures, hallucinations, depression, and anxiety.” His attorneys also claimed Fisher “is not receiving the ongoing medical care he needs, especially regular medication and neurological treatment.”

On Thursday, Judge Michael J. Newman granted Fisher’s motion for the evaluation.

“The Court finds reasonable cause to believe the Defendant Fisher may suffer from a mental disease or defect that rendered him mentally incompetent at the time of the charged offenses, which may render him mentally incompetent to understand and assist with his defense prior to and during trial,” court documents state.

The order also noted that Fisher suffers from severe medical problems, including short-term and long-term memory problems, as a result of the gunshots to his head.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fisher, also known as “Road Runner,” was one of 14 members of the TRMC who were arrested and indicted on federal charges in June. The members of the gang were arrested as part of coordinated raids across four states.

Investigators claim the TRMC’s members and their associates engaged in criminal acts, including murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

