Community surprised to learn KKK flyers were distributed in their neighborhoods

TROY — People in a local community were surprised to see KKK flyers lying around their neighborhood over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, some of the flyers were distributed along Drury Lane in Troy.

Carla Mercer said she doesn’t want anything to do with the KKK, and she doesn’t think her neighbors would be interested either.

“I don’t see anybody around this neighborhood accepting that at all,” Mercer said.

News Center 7 obtained one of the flyers. It encourages the reporting of all immigrants to ICE, followed by a number to call and join the KKK.

Many of the flyers also advertise a specific chapter of the hate group, the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, with groups in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

“This is the first I’m hearing of it, so kind of surprised to hear that that kind of information is being put out in people’s homes and houses,” Mercer said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, flyers were also distributed around Vandalia neighborhoods.

Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse said his department said his department got one call about the flyers. The report came from a man who doesn’t live in the city.

Homeowners in the area told us there isn’t much police can do about the issue.

“You know, if they’re going to dress up and parade and all that, I guess they have the right to do that but we as you know, we don’t have to go down there and be a part of it or watch them,” Mercer said.

Mercer thinks people who find the flyers should just throw them away.

