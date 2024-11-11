A community pool was set to shut down for good; neighbors made sure that won’t happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A swim club in central Ohio, which had been a community fixture for nearly 60 years, has been saved from being closed.

The Northland Swim Club, which is located in north Columbus will be open for the 2025 season, thanks to the generosity and hard work in obtaining pledges, according to the club’s Facebook page. The pool is located on Almont Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Fox 28 reported that Missi Conley, General Manager of Northland Swim Club, said, “We just were really working hard.” She said that she and the board members were determined to open the swim club in 2025.

Organizers raised more than $50,000 in an effort to save the swim club.

The fundraiser was organized by former employees and members, including one man who was a pool boy and started working at the swim club in 1965, according to Fox 28.

NBC4 in Columbus reported that Conley was shocked with she learned that people who had never visited the pool or those who hadn’t visited in a long time donated money to help save the swim club.

Organizers of the fundraiser had until Nov. 1 to raise the money. They learned last week their goal was met and that it would open in 2025.

Conley said the work is not done yet as there are major repairs that need to be done, NBC4 reported.

The swim club’s Facebook page said the aging infrastructure will require significant improvements, so it’s important to keep raising money to keep the pool open for years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



