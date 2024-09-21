Community honors 11-year-old boy killed in house fire last year

XENIA — A community honored an 11-year-old boy killed in a house fire in December on Thursday.

The Xenia Wee Bucs Football and Cheer and the Xenia Browns Backers presented a jersey to memorialize 11-year-old Kevin Jenkins Jr. during the intermission of the 7th and 8th grade Warner Middle School football games.

According to a social media post from Xenia Athletics, Jenkins’ No. 22 jersey will be displayed at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Xenia.

Jenkins was a sixth-grade student at Warner Middle School.

He died in a house fire in Clinton County on Dec. 5, 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Family members said Jenkins’ great-grandmother was killed in the fire, along with three cats and a dog.

