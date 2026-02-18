Community grieving, investigation continues after mother killed during apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Law enforcement continues to search for the person who killed a Miami County mother on Monday.

Tipp City investigators said they are using local, state, and federal resources to figure out who killed Ashley Flynn.

As previously reported by News Center 7, she was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

Police continue to block off the home where she was killed on Monday.

Investigators were in and out on Tuesday. They were joined by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio BCI agents.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins spoke with News Center 7’s Mike Campbell about the investigation. He said that the FBI is also sending in resources, as they have been focusing on gathering all the evidence from what happened.

“You don’t have any motivation for this?” asked Campbell.

“No, at this point, I don’t have any motivation that I can release yet,” Adkins answered.

On Tuesday, Tipp City leaders held a moment of silence for Adkins.

“She reflected the kindness of the community,” Councilmember John Kessler said.

“My thoughts are with Ashley’s family, friends, and students. And also law enforcement as they move forward with this investigation,” Mayor Logan Rogers said.

Flynn’s death remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage that could assist investigators to contact them at (937) 667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at (937) 440-9911.

