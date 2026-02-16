Tipp City Schools mourning loss of volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has identified the woman killed in an apparent home invasion Monday morning as a coach and former teacher in the district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has spent the day in Tipp City, working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The district shared a statement on social media Monday afternoon, saying that Ashley Flynn was a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School and a “dedicated” substitute teacher.

The 37-year-old was also a former full-time teacher in the district.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness, and the positive impact she had on so many—both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the district said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Flynn was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

Police were called out to the home around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a burglary with a resident inside the home who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Flynn’s husband and two children, who were inside the home.

Flynn was pronounced deceased at the scene.

>> RELATED: ‘Moments like this impact us all;’ City manager releases statement after deadly Tipp City home invasion

The Tipp City Chief of Police told News Center 7 crews on scene that this was a burglary gone wrong and that there were signs of forced entry.

No suspects were located during the search.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called to help investigate.

Following her death, the school district sent a statement to families and said there would be counseling services available today and tomorrow.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage that could assist investigators to contact them at (937) 667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at (937) 440-9911.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group