Body of missing employee recovered after large industrial fire at area plant

FAIRFIELD — The body of a missing employee has been recovered after a fire at an area food plant.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at Koch Foods Plant B at 630 Commerce Center Drive, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On Monday, the Fairfield Fire Department confirmed the previously unaccounted-for employee had been recovered late Sunday afternoon in an area of the building that had heavy damage, near where the building had partially collapsed, WLWT-5 reported.

The name and age of the employee, who was identified as a male, will not be released until the Butler County Coroner’s Office alerts his family, Fox-19 reported.

Three people were injured, with two being transported to UC Medical Center and having since been released, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Due to Ammonia tanks inside the building at the time of the fire, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the areas surrounding the plant, but was lifted just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight, with crews on duty for fire watch, WLWT-5 reported. Crews monitored the scene with a drone to watch for ammonia leaks and to check for hot spots.

About 100 firefighters in all responded when the fire broke out, and an explosion was reported at the plant, Fox-19 reported.

