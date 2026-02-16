Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Darke County; Driver taken into custody

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck that left the scene of the crash in Darke County.

Around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 13700 block of Yorkshire Osgood Road on a report of a subject lying in the roadway.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck, driven by 34-year-old Jacob Giere of Maria Stein, was traveling northbound on Yorkshire Osgood Road when he struck a woman who was in the roadway.

Giere did not stop and left the scene following the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies later made contact with Giere, and he was taken into custody for leaving the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

