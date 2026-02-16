STAY INFORMED: Local school districts, businesses announce delays due to dense fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will have a delayed start on Monday morning due to dense fog.

Bradford Exempted Village Schools in Miami County is delayed by two hours today.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County is also on a two-hour delay.

Fort Loramie Local Schools, Anna Local Schools, and Fairlawn Local Schools in Shelby County are delayed by two hours.

Community Christian School and Richmond Community Schools in Wayne County, Indiana, are delayed two hours.

PCS Darke County is on a one-hour delay.

