Communities to receive funding for illegal dumping, trash cleanup in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Help is on the way to clean up trash illegally dumped throughout Montgomery County.
Dayton is one community that’s getting tens of thousands of dollars from the state to help clean up and keep people from leaving their garbage behind.
A lot in Dayton, along Germantown Street near South Gettysburg Avenue, is filled with trash.
Neighbors here didn’t want to speak on camera, but said it’s been a problem for months.
They’re looking forward to this mess getting cleaned up.
The city released a statement to News Center 7 regarding its efforts.
“This cleanup project is a collaboration between Waste Collection, Community Engagement, Housing, and Sustainability. The grant proposal was for $47,696.65 and will cover hiring a contractor to remove waste from a large dumpsite at 3800 Germantown St, concrete barriers to deter future dumping, and cameras to monitor this site and other high-risk or chronic problem areas. The dump site on Germantown contains, tires, demolition debris, and bags of unknown refuse. It poses a health and safety risk to the surrounding residents and cleaning it up will greatly improve the aesthetics of the area.”— City of Dayton spokesperson Toni Bankston said
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
