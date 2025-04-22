Communities to receive funding for illegal dumping, trash cleanup in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Help is on the way to clean up trash illegally dumped throughout Montgomery County.

News Center 7's John Bedell Montgomery County leaders about the ongoing problem LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Dayton is one community that’s getting tens of thousands of dollars from the state to help clean up and keep people from leaving their garbage behind.

A lot in Dayton, along Germantown Street near South Gettysburg Avenue, is filled with trash.

Neighbors here didn’t want to speak on camera, but said it’s been a problem for months.

They’re looking forward to this mess getting cleaned up.

The city released a statement to News Center 7 regarding its efforts.

“This cleanup project is a collaboration between Waste Collection, Community Engagement, Housing, and Sustainability. The grant proposal was for $47,696.65 and will cover hiring a contractor to remove waste from a large dumpsite at 3800 Germantown St, concrete barriers to deter future dumping, and cameras to monitor this site and other high-risk or chronic problem areas. The dump site on Germantown contains, tires, demolition debris, and bags of unknown refuse. It poses a health and safety risk to the surrounding residents and cleaning it up will greatly improve the aesthetics of the area.” — City of Dayton spokesperson Toni Bankston said

