MIAMI VALLEY — People across the Miami Valley gathered to celebrate Labor Day on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00, Labor Day was established to honor the labor movement and workers’ contributions to American society.

There were several events across the region, including CedarFest in Greene County and the Holiday at Home Parade in Kettering.

TRENDING STORIES:

The festivities in Kettering began with a parade on Monday morning, drawing large crowds eager to enjoy the holiday.

Former News Center 7 Anchor Cheryl McHenry was the honorary grand marshal of this year’s Holiday at Home Parade.

The celebration continued near Kettering’s city buildings, where attendees explored numerous local vendors and food options.

One of the highlights of the day was the annual car show, which attracted many visitors interested in classic cars.

Bob Scott, who has previously won first place with his 1962 Austin Healey Tri Car, enjoyed sharing stories about his vehicle.

“So many people come by and say, ‘Oh, what is it? Or I remember that.’ It just brings back some memories about when we were younger,” Scott said.

Communities gather for annual Labor Day celebrations throughout the Miami Valley Labor Day was established to honor the labor movement and workers’ contributions to American society.

In Greene County, Cedarville Mayor John Cody Jr said this year’s CedarFest had one of the biggest turnouts.

The festival had food trucks, fireworks, live music, games, and a parade for attendees to enjoy.

News Center 7’s Anchor Gabrielle Enright emceed the parade and festival.

>>RELATED: ‘Father of Labor Day’ born and raised in small Greene County town

As previously reported by News Center 7, the town of Cedarville considers it the “Home of Labor Day.”

This is because the founder of the holiday, Senator James Kyle, was born there.

“Was largely founded because of Cedarville,” Cody said. “The Senator who first proposed the legislation creating Labor Day was actually from Cedarville, Ohio, so we take it very seriously.”

The Labor Day events throughout the region gave community members the opportunity to come together to celebrate the holiday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group