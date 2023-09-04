‘Father of Labor Day’ born and raised in small Greene County town

CEDARVILLE, Greene County — Labor Day has a big connection to a small Greene County town.

>>Murder suspect from Chicago injured after being shot by officer following pursuit in Auglaize Co.

The town of Cedarville calls itself the “Home of Labor Day,” and that is because of one local man’s legacy.

James Kyle was born in Cedarville on February 24, 1854, and was raised there until his family left the area when he was 11 years old.

Kyle served in the United States Senate from 1891 to 1901 representing South Dakota, according to Cedarville University Digital Commons.

He also served as the chair of the Committee on Education and Labor in 1893.

Kyle introduced a plan on August 23, 1893, that would recognize the first Monday in September as “Labor’s Holiday.”

>>‘He truly loved everyone;’ Cincinnati Zoo announces death of Redd the cheetah

President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law on June 28, 1894, which declared Labor Day a national holiday.

The village celebrates the holiday annually with a community festival called “CedarFest” from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

While driving to or from Cedarville, markers on the edge of the town can be seen indicating, “Birthplace of U.S. Senator James H Kyle, Father of Labor Day,” the digital commons said.

©2023 Cox Media Group