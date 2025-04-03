Color Guard World Championship begins in Miami Valley after storms

DAYTON — Thousands of people came to the Miami Valley to see the Color Guard World Championships.

WGI brings in about $20 million to Dayton over the two championship weekends.

It’s been something the city has hosted since 1983.

Some families even drove from other states, all while keeping an eye on severe weather.

“We were tucked in after a long drive and at 1:30 in the morning, an announcement came over, ‘everyone gotta go to the ballroom. There’s a Tornado Watch,’ Sherrie and Jeff Pedowtz of Georgia said.

The championships continue next weekend.

