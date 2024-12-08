Coldwater High School never trails while winning 8th state football title

CANTON — Coldwater High School never trailed on its way to winning its eighth state football championship.

The Cavaliers beat Kirtland High School, 31-7, in the Division VI state championship game Saturday at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

Coldwater became the sixth school to win at least eight Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) championships. All their titles have come since 2005.

The Cavaliers scored late in the first quarter. It started when Baylen Blockberger threw a 55-yard pass to Cadin Obringer.

Four plays later, they faced a fourth and two. Miles Potkotter ran 14-yards for a touchdown to go up, 7-0, after one quarter.

Blockberger threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Mason Welsch to make the halftime score, 21-0, in Coldwater’s favor.

The Cavaliers added a third-quarter defensive score when Noah Welsch recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Coldwater ended the season with a 15-1 record.

