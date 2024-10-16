Cold weather pushes back lane shift on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Cold weather has pushed back some big changes for drivers.

Construction crews were preparing to get rid of the contraflow lane on I-75 southbound in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

But crews now said they could not put down lane stripping.

“Due to weather situations, we, at this point, are going to be pushing that (back). Right now we don’t have an exact date for that. We need a sustainable 50 degrees so that we can get the pavement markings down in order to be able to do that shift. So right now we’re kind of at the mercy of the weather,” Mandy Dillon with the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Crews hope to finish up all the highway work next year.

