Coffee stand with over 20K drink combinations planned for Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A popular coffee stand is eyeing Riverside for its next Miami Valley location.

The Riverside Planning Commission recently approved a site plan for the construction of a new 7 Brew location, a spokesperson for the city confirmed.

The location is planned for 4211 Linden Avenue.

The plans include demolishing the current building and constructing a 790-square-foot coffee stand with two drive-thru lines.

Currently, that location is the home of The Catering House by Christopher’s, formerly Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering.

News Center 7 reported in September 2024 that Christopher’s would be closing the restaurant portion of their business to focus on catering and venue rentals.

7 Brew has been growing its footprint in the Miami Valley. There are several area locations, including Beavercreek, Springfield, and Huber Heights.

