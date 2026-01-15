Coffee stand with over 20K drink combinations planned for Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A popular coffee stand is eyeing Riverside for its next Miami Valley location.
The Riverside Planning Commission recently approved a site plan for the construction of a new 7 Brew location, a spokesperson for the city confirmed.
The location is planned for 4211 Linden Avenue.
The plans include demolishing the current building and constructing a 790-square-foot coffee stand with two drive-thru lines.
Currently, that location is the home of The Catering House by Christopher’s, formerly Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering.
News Center 7 reported in September 2024 that Christopher’s would be closing the restaurant portion of their business to focus on catering and venue rentals.
7 Brew has been growing its footprint in the Miami Valley. There are several area locations, including Beavercreek, Springfield, and Huber Heights.
