Cleveland Browns trade star WR amid 1-5 start

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper amid their 1-5 start.

Cleveland traded Cooper, 30, to the Buffalo Bills three weeks ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

As part of the trade, the Bills receive Cooper and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft, both teams confirmed. The Browns get a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Cooper was traded to the Browns from the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He became the first player in Browns history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He’s had 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns with the Browns this season.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two plus seasons with us,” Andrew Berry, Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager, said. “He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

