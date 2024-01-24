Cleanup continues after train derailment in Greenville

DARKE COUNTY — A derailed train in Darke County has been cleaned up, but roads are still closed as crews repair the tracks.

News Center 7 previously reported that after 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Greenville police and fire were called to the intersection of State Route 571 near SR 49 and the Shell gas station on reports of a train derailment.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz went there to try and talk with the railroad company.

“My gosh, seeing the mess— it was like how did nobody get hurt?” said Amanda Borem, who lives just down the road from the train tracks.

It was on her way home from work when she saw more than 40 cars stopped and three derailed cars.

“I took my daughter Millie down there, she was 12, and I took her down to show her just how big one of those tankers are,” Borem said.

The derailed cars were full of ethanol, which emergency crews said did not leak.

“I’m so glad they didn’t leak that was my biggest thing is I was so glad they did not leak,” Borem said.

News Center 7 tried to talk with Kentucky-based railroad company RJ Corman who owns the tracks and derailed train.

Crews on on scene said no one there was authorized to talk. News Center 7 called the company contact but no one

Borem is just amazed how fast the derailed train was able to get cleaned up.

“I’m pretty proud of how quick they were,” Borem said.

Greenville police said the railroad needs to be repaired, so SR 49 will be closed at Wayne Street for at least the next 24 hours.

