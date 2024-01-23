‘It’s pretty scary;’ Neighbors express surprise, concern after Darke County train derailment

GREENVILLE, DARKE COUNTY — Residents in Darke County are glad the derailment of a train hauling ethanol didn’t result in a leak.

After 12:20 p.m., Greenville police and fire were called to the intersection of State Route 571 near SR 49 and the Shell gas station on reports of a train derailment.

People who live in the area told News Center 7 that the train was moving so slowly that they had to come out and see what was going on.

“It’s pretty scary, you know, if there’s a leakage in our little town, I just wouldn’t want that, it’d be awful,” a Greenville resident said.

