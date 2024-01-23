UPDATE: Tanker cars carrying ethanol derail in Darke County

GREENVILLE — Police are on the scene of a train derailment in Darke County.

Greenville police are currently responding to the intersection of State Route 571 near SR 49 and the Shell gas station.

Police on scene said the train was coming from an ethanol plant in Greenville.

Three tankers, fully loaded with ethanol, and several others jumped the tracks, police said.

There are no known leaks at this time, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

