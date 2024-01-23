Man found guilty of breaking into home, assaulting elderly couple after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 38-year-old man was found guilty Monday of aggravated burglary and assault after a fiery car crash in Greene County.

Shortly after midnight on February 24, 2023, John T. Schmid lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home on Cedarwood Drive in Bath Township, according to Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes. Schmid managed to get out of the vehicle before the car became engulfed in flames.

Schmid then attempted to break into a neighboring home without success, Hayes said. After his initial break-in attempt was unsuccessful, he forced his way inside the home of a nearby elderly couple.

Hayes said during this time he assaulted both occupants, causing “serious physical harm to the husband.”

When a neighbor heard the screams of the victim’s wife and attempted to stop Schmid, Hayes said Schmid became physically violent. The neighbor was able to subdue him until police arrived.

Schmid pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but a jury found him guilty of aggravated burglary, felonious ssault, two misdemeanor assault charges, and attempted trespass in a habitation.

He is facing a total of 20 1/2 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled by the court, Hayes said.

“It is difficult to imagine the horror that the victims endured at the hands of John Schmid. Roused from their sleep to find a stranger inside their home in the middle of the night, they then had to fight him off. We are grateful for the jury’s verdict and are hopeful for a lengthy prison sentence that reflects the seriousness of his conduct. This successful outcome was made possible by the hard work of Det. Michael Terrell of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and all the deputies who assisted in the investigation. Chief Trial Counsel Bill Morrison and Victim Advocate Candice Purdin did an excellent job preparing and presenting the State’s case,” Hayes said.

