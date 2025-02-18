Classes canceled due to ‘heating system’ issue at local school

DAYTON — Classes are canceled today due to a lack of heat at a local school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Horizon Science Academy (HSA) Dayton Downtown is closed due to an issue with the heating system, according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton firefighters responded to the Horizon Academy around 10:30 a.m. on Monday on reports of a fire.

“When I entered the building, went to the boiler room and noticed there was smoke and fire coming from underneath the boiler system,” a maintenance worker for the school told News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters said they did manage to put out the flames in the basement, but the school’s heat source likely has major damage.

Gas service was also shut off to the building.

Horizon Science Academy Principal Emily Mershon told News Center 7 that the school will be closed on Tuesday due to no heat.

She said they hope to have school back in session on Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group