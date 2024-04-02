Classes canceled at Champaign County school district today due to weather

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Classes have been canceled at a Champaign County school district today due to weather.

Triad Local Schools announced on social media early this morning that they will be closed today due to two weather issues.

They are dealing with morning fog and the possible threat of storms later this afternoon.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sidney City Schools in Shelby County will also be dismissing classes two hours early due to the threat of severe weather.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will be tracking the chance for severe weather today.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is tracking these storms NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

